* Portugal need only a draw to reach Euro 2012 finals

* Doubts linger over defence after shaky display

By Daniel Alvarenga

LISBON, Oct 9 Portugal coach Paulo Bento has urged his makeshift defence to show drive and concentration to help the team qualify for Euro 2012 by securing at least a draw against Denmark on Tuesday.

The Portuguese and the Danes are level at the top of Group H on 16 points, but having beaten their rivals 3-1 at home a year ago, Portugal need just a draw in their final game to book a berth at next year's finals in Poland and Ukraine.

Denmark will likely have to take the initiative so Bento hopes his back four will not give in to the Danes' physical game and wobble as they did against Iceland on Friday, when they won 5-3 but only after surviving a shaky second-half performance.

"We will need to improve our concentration levels and play at some stages of the game with greater aggressiveness at the back," the coach said.

Key defenders Pepe and Fabio Coentrao are sidelined after picking up injuries playing for Real Madrid, while their club mate Ricardo Carvalho was last month banned from the national side for a year after abandoning their training camp without explanation.

Experienced central defenders Rolando and Bruno Alves looked vulnerable against Iceland's set pieces and long balls in a second half during which the team nearly lost control of the game.

Winger Nani's flamboyance and firepower made up for the defensive woes, and Eliseu, who stood in for Coentrao at left back, also impressed by grabbing two assists and scoring a fine goal.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo looked lively despite not getting his name on the scoresheet and remains the team's top scorer in the qualifiers alongside Nani on four goals.

DISMAL START

Following a dismal start to the campaign under Carlos Queiroz, the wingers have spearheaded Portugal's revival under his replacement Bento, helping the new coach become the first ever to win the first five competitive matches after taking over.

"We are naturally happy to arrive at a situation where we can go decide the qualification in Denmark," Bento said.

Morten Olsen's Denmark will count on veteran Dennis Rommedahl's effective crossing, forward Nicklas Bendtner's awareness and Ajax midfielder Christian Eriksen's creativity to cause damage.

"I've never lost to Portugal in Parken, so hopefully that statistic continues," Bendtner said.

The Danes rattled in four goals in 22 first-half minutes against Cyprus on Friday, and a draw against Portugal could be enough to put them through to the finals as best runners-up depending on results in other groups.

The other eight group runners-up enter a two-legged playoff for the remaining four spots at the tournament.

Probable teams:

Denmark - Thomas Sorensen; Niki Zimling, Simon Kjaer, Anders Bjelland, Simon Poulsen, Lars Jacobsen, William Kvist, Christian Eriksen, Michael Krohn-Dehli, Nicklas Bendtner, Dennis Rommedahl

Portugal - Rui Patricio; Joao Pereira, Rolando, Bruno Alves, Joao Moutinho, Eliseu, Raul Meireles, Carlos Martins, Cristiano Ronaldo, Helder Postiga, Nani (Additional reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)