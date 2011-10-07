OPORTO Oct 7 Manchester United winger Nani hit two goals as Portugal won a goal-fest 5-3 against Iceland in Euro 2012 Group H qualifying on Friday.

Portugal now need a draw in their last match in Denmark on Tuesday to advance to the finals.

The home team scored with their first chance, Nani heading the ball past keeper Stefan Magnusson on 13 minutes following an inviting cross from Eliseu on the left.

Nani quickly added a second after reacting to a misplaced backpass from Iceland captain Solvi Geir Jonsson and netting from 12 metres.

The Portuguese went 3-0 up just before halftime when striker Helder Postiga converted a centre from Bruno Alves.

Iceland pulled one back as forward Hallgrimur Jonasson's header gave keeper Rui Patricio no chance.

The 25-year-old Jonasson then notched his second goal after 68 minutes with a delightful backheel.

Portugal rallied in the final 10 minutes as Eliseu set up Joao Moutinho for their fourth goal before Eliseu himself made it 5-2.

A late penalty by Gylfi Sigurdsson made the scoreline look more respectable for Iceland.

Portugal lead the group on 16 points, level with Denmark but boasting a better head-to-head record. (Writing by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon, editing by Tony Jimenez)