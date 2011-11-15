LISBON Nov 15 Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals and set up another to help Portugal thrash 10-man Bosnia 6-2 and reach the Euro 2012 finals after a lively playoff second leg on Tuesday.

Helder Postiga also scored twice and Miguel Veloso got another for the home side in the last 20 minutes to wrap up the victory after a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Zenica last Friday.

Portugal started strongly and were two goals ahead by the half hour mark thanks to a trademark Ronaldo freekick after eight minutes and a delightful long-range Nani shot in the 24th.

Bosnia were toothless in attack against a solid defence for the first 40 minutes but they were given a lifeline when Fabio Coentrao handled in the area and playmaker Zvjezdan Misimovic slotted in from the spot to make it 2-1.

Ronaldo sidestepped the keeper to score his second goal after 53 minutes and although the Bosnians had Senad Lulic sent off a minute later, Emir Spahic's 65th minute goal gave them some short-lived hope before Postiga and Veloso struck. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas and Daniel Alvarenga)