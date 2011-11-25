LISBON, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists Portugal ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec. 2:

Qualifed: Finished as runners-up in Group H to qualify for the playoffs in which they beat Bosnia 6-2 on aggregate to reach the finals:

P W D L F A Pts

Denmark 8 6 1 1 15 6 19

Portugal 8 5 1 2 21 12 16

Norway 8 5 1 2 10 7 16

Iceland 8 1 1 6 6 14 4

Cyprus 8 0 2 6 7 20 2

Results:

2010

Sept 3 Cyprus H Drew 4-4 (Hugo Almeida, Raul Meireles,

Manuel Fernandes, Danny)

Sept 7 Norway A Lost 1-0

Oct 8 Denmark H Won 3-1 (Nani 2, Cristiano Ronaldo)

Oct 12 Iceland A Won 3-1 (Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul Meireles,

Helder Postiga)

2011

June 4 Norway H Won 1-0 (Helder Postiga)

Sept. 2 Cyprus A Won 4-0 (Cristiano Ronaldo 2, Hugo Almeida, Danny)

Oct. 7 Iceland H Won 5-3 (Nani 2, Helder Postiga, Joao Moutinho,

Eliseu)

Oct. 11 Denmark A Lost 1-2 (Cristiano Ronaldo)

Playoff

Nov. 11 Bosnia A Drew 0-0

Nov. 15 Bosnia H Won 6-2 (Cristiano Ronaldo 2, Nani, Helder Postiga 2,

Miguel Veloso)

Leading scorer in qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo (7 goals)

Previous European Championship record:

Appearances: 5 (1984, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

European Championship Honours: Runners-up: 2004 (as hosts)

Semi-finalists: 1984, 2000

FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 7th

Draw for 2012: Allocated in Pot 3 with Croatia, Greece and Sweden

Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland

Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia

Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden

Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland

Coach: Paulo Bento

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Prospects: The presence of the world's most expensive player, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United winger Nani are a guarantee of flair and firepower up front and the Euro 2004 runners-up will expect to reach the final stages of the tournament.

Coach Paulo Bento led Portugal to the finals after staging a remarkable revival. He took over from Carlos Queiroz in September 2010 when they were second from last in Group H, led them to second place in the group and on to a 6-2 aggregate playoff win over Bosnia.

