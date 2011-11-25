LISBON, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists Portugal
ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec. 2:
Qualifed: Finished as runners-up in Group H to qualify for the playoffs in
which they beat Bosnia 6-2 on aggregate to reach the finals:
P W D L F A Pts
Denmark 8 6 1 1 15 6 19
Portugal 8 5 1 2 21 12 16
Norway 8 5 1 2 10 7 16
Iceland 8 1 1 6 6 14 4
Cyprus 8 0 2 6 7 20 2
Results:
2010
Sept 3 Cyprus H Drew 4-4 (Hugo Almeida, Raul Meireles,
Manuel Fernandes, Danny)
Sept 7 Norway A Lost 1-0
Oct 8 Denmark H Won 3-1 (Nani 2, Cristiano Ronaldo)
Oct 12 Iceland A Won 3-1 (Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul Meireles,
Helder Postiga)
2011
June 4 Norway H Won 1-0 (Helder Postiga)
Sept. 2 Cyprus A Won 4-0 (Cristiano Ronaldo 2, Hugo Almeida, Danny)
Oct. 7 Iceland H Won 5-3 (Nani 2, Helder Postiga, Joao Moutinho,
Eliseu)
Oct. 11 Denmark A Lost 1-2 (Cristiano Ronaldo)
Playoff
Nov. 11 Bosnia A Drew 0-0
Nov. 15 Bosnia H Won 6-2 (Cristiano Ronaldo 2, Nani, Helder Postiga 2,
Miguel Veloso)
Leading scorer in qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo (7 goals)
Previous European Championship record:
Appearances: 5 (1984, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)
European Championship Honours: Runners-up: 2004 (as hosts)
Semi-finalists: 1984, 2000
FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 7th
Draw for 2012: Allocated in Pot 3 with Croatia, Greece and Sweden
Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland
Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia
Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden
Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland
Coach: Paulo Bento
Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo
Prospects: The presence of the world's most expensive player, Cristiano
Ronaldo and Manchester United winger Nani are a guarantee of flair and firepower
up front and the Euro 2004 runners-up will expect to reach the final stages of
the tournament.
Coach Paulo Bento led Portugal to the finals after staging a remarkable
revival. He took over from Carlos Queiroz in September 2010 when they were
second from last in Group H, led them to second place in the group and on to a
6-2 aggregate playoff win over Bosnia.
