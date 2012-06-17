* Two-goal Ronaldo hits top form for first time

* Portugal face the Czech Republic in the quarters

* Van der Vaart's superb strike cancelled out (Adds quotes)

By Mike Collett

KHARKIV, June 17 Inspired Cristiano Ronaldo scored both goals as Portugal deservedly beat the Netherlands 2-1 on Sunday to reach the Euro 2012 quarter-finals and eliminate the Dutch, beaten World Cup finalists two years ago.

In an open and entertaining game, Ronaldo cancelled out Rafael van der Vaart's early opener for the Dutch with a 28th minute equaliser and hit the winner 16 minutes from time as Portugal went through as runners-up behind Germany.

They next face the Czech Republic on Thursday in Warsaw after finishing the group on six points behind Germany, who beat Denmark 2-1 to top the group with nine. The Danes finished third with three points and the Dutch went home without a point.

Portugal captain Ronaldo, criticised for his performances in their opening two matches, was outstanding and could have easily scored four as his side dominated their listless opponents.

"Portugal have succeeded in our aim to qualify. Now we have to play against the Czechs and that is going to be hard but we'll see what happens," said man of the match Ronaldo.

Midfielder Miguel Veloso added: "Once again we showed how united we are as a team. It wasn't easy to start with a defeat (against Germany). The secret was our defending, our humility."

Netherlands coach Bert van Marwick declined to discuss his future after his team's third defeat in the group.

"We had to win with a two-goal difference so we had to take a risk and go forward, it started well but then it didn't (go to plan). We are disappointed we did not play well today, I am disappointed, I am responsible.

"We started every match well and today the scenario was right when we opened the scoring but then you have to keep that advantage to force your opponent to take more risks," he said.

"But again we proved not able to do that and then we gave the goals away to easy. I am responsible and therefore failed this tournament but at this moment I am not thinking about my future," he said, adding that he has a contract until 2016.

SHAKE UP

Van Marwijk shook up his starting eleven after their opening losses to Denmark and Germany, looking to Ron Vlaar to add steel to the back line, Van der Vaart to create in the middle and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar to spice up the attack.

His changes paid off initially with the Dutch scoring after 11 minutes through Van der Vaart who superbly curled his left-foot shot just inside the post beyond the reach of Rui Patricio for his 19th international goal on his 99th appearance.

The Dutch were on top for the next 15 minutes but man of the match Ronaldo gave a warning of what was to come when he hit the outside of Maarten Stekelenburg's right-hand post in the 16th.

But the flying winger made no mistake just before the half hour when left-back Jetro Willems gave the ball away cheaply to Miguel Veloso who started the move that led to the equaliser.

The final ball from Joao Pereira was weighted perfectly for Ronaldo who timed his run to beat the offside trap and score in characteristic style to become the first Portuguese player to find the net in five major tournaments.

Portugal dominated the rest of the half and Ronaldo went close to giving them the lead after 34 minutes with a header that went just wide.

The Dutch looked static and dispirited until the break but, needing a goal to have any chance of surviving, increased the tempo in the second half.

However, after Helder Postiga had a goal disallowed for offside, Ronaldo wrapped up the victory after a superb break 16 minutes from time and even had time to hit the post late on. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Additional reporting by Mark Meadows and Theo Ruizenaar; Editing by Ken Ferris)