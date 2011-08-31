LISBON Aug 31 Captain Cristiano Ronaldo hailed
Portugal's improvement in the last 12 months but warned the Euro
2012 Group H qualifying leaders could not afford another slipup
against Cyprus on Friday.
Cyprus recorded a shock 4-4 draw in Portugal in September
2010 but since then new coach Paulo Bento has replaced the
sacked Carlos Queiroz and revived the team's fortunes.
"We are much improved but we cannot take it easy and make
the same mistakes we did in the first game. Our goal has to be
to keep top spot," Ronaldo told Portuguese television.
"We cannot look upon Cyprus as a weaker team. They stole two
points from us," added the world's most expensive player.
Portugal have scored seven goals in the last three
qualifiers to give Bento a perfect 100 percent record with three
wins. They are top on goal difference, level with Norway and
Denmark on 10 points.
Ronaldo has started this season on fire for Real Madrid,
netting at the Nou Camp against Barcelona in the Spanish Super
Cup and then grabbing a hat-trick against Real Zaragoza on the
opening day of La Liga.
Fellow winger Nani is also on form, having scored in
Manchester United's 8-2 rout of Arsenal at the weekend.
Raul Meireles is a doubt after injuring his collarbone
playing for Liverpool but centre back Pepe is ready to deputise
as holding midfielder, as he often did under Queiroz.
Real defender Ricardo Carvalho skipped the last training
session in Portugal without offering Bento an explanation. He
did not fly to Nicosia with the squad and it is not yet clear
whether he will travel later.
Sporting's Rui Patricio is set to take over in goal from
Eduardo, who has been mainly on the bench at his new club
Benfica.
Cyprus coach Nicos Nioplias will face a tough test in his
first competitive match after replacing Greek compatriot Angelos
Anastasiadis who was sacked in April after a poor run.
Cyprus are fourth with two points from four matches.
"Portugal will be a hard job for us. Our aim is to not let
them win and to achieve that we have to be focused and avoid
making mistakes," said Nioplias.
Probable teams:
Portugal: Rui Patricio; Joao Pereira, Rolando, Bruno Alves,
Fabio Coentrao; Pepe, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Micael; Cristiano
Ronaldo, Helder Postiga, Nani.
Cyprus: Antonis Giorgallides; Savvas Poursaitides, Sinisa
Dobrasinovic, Georgos Merkis, Athos Solomou; Andreas Stavrou,
Constantinos Charalambides, Andreas Avraam, George Efrem,
Koullis Pavlou; Yiannis Okkas.
