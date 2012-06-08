LVIV, Ukraine, June 8 Portugal winger Nani is
struggling to shake off an injury to his right foot and may miss
his country's opening Euro 2012 game against Germany, coach
Paulo Bento said on Friday.
Nani, one of his team's major talents, was hurt during a
3-1 defeat against Turkey in a friendly game last Saturday. He
sustained an injury to the same foot for his club Manchester
United in January and missed two months of the season.
"Nani trained yesterday and tomorrow he will train again and
then we will evaluate this injury that he had on the same part
of the body as before," Bento told a news conference in Lviv
ahead of the game on Saturday against Germany.
"We'll see after the training tomorrow how we proceed with
him ... the only player we are not sure about is Nani."
The 25-year-old has played 54 games for Portugal, scoring 13
times.
Portugal conceded three bad goals against Turkey and the
performance, combined with an earlier disappointing 0-0 home
draw against Macedonia, prompted critics to speculate about
whether the team is good enough to progress very far.
"I don't care about the criticisms because the people who
deserve my attention are the players," said Bento.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Brian Homewood)