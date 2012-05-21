*
By Daniel Alvarenga
OBIDOS, Portugal May 21 Forward Nelson Oliveira, dubbed
"Portugal's Eric Cantona" for his footballing resemblance to the Frenchman,
showed he also has a dash of the former striker's confidence by stating he is
quicker and stronger than his rivals for a Euro 2012 starting berth.
Real Zaragoza's Helder Postiga, the usual starter, and Hugo Almeida of
Besiktas are the only other forwards picked for the tournament. Portugal start
their Group B campaign against Germany in Ukraine's Lviv on June 9 before facing
Denmark and Netherlands in the most difficult pool of all.
"I have different characteristics from Hugo and Helder Postiga, the key ones
are my speed and strength," Oliveira said.
He burst onto the scene at the last Under-20 World Cup where he scored four
goals as Portugal reached the final.
The 20-year-old has since become a fans' favourite for Portugal and club
Benfica.
"It all happened a bit fast but a top-level player has to deal with these
situations," Oliveira told reporters before Portugal's first full-squad practice
in the medieval Portuguese town of Obidos.
"It has been a pretty good year for me, starting with the Under-20 World
Cup, then with my season at Benfica and culminating with my callup to the
Euros."
Critics say that while Portugal's midfield is world class and creates many
chances thanks to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani, their attack has been
chronically wasteful.
Coach Paulo Bento has labelled Oliveira as Portugal's "future" and gave him
his debut against Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland in Warsaw in February.
The squad will stay in Obidos until June 2 before leaving for Opalenica,
their headquarters in Poland.
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Mark Meadows)