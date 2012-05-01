May 1 The Portugal squad for Euro 2012 is likely to be chosen
from the following players:
GOALKEEPERS
Rui Patricio (Sporting) Born: 15.02.1988 Caps: 10. One of the most
highly-rated young keepers in Europe, blessed with great reflexes and
concentration. Praised by Manchester City coach Roberto Mancini after City were
eliminated from the Europa League, demonstrating his talent with a last minute
save in the final minute of stoppage time.
Eduardo (Benfica) Born: 19.9.82 Caps: 27. Shone for Portugal at the 2010
World Cup and had a key role in Braga's impressive 2009-2010 and 2010-2011
seasons, but lost place after he joined Benfica last year. A good shot-stopper,
decent at saving penalties, but can sometimes struggle in the air.
Beto (Cluj) Born: 1.05.82 Caps: 1. Moved from Porto to Romania's Cluj last
year saying he wanted to improve and return to the Portuguese champions in the
future. Agile and courageous, does not allow his small stature to prevent him
from dealing with high balls.
DEFENDERS
Bruno Alves (Zenit St Petersburg) Born: 27.11.1981 Caps: 48 Goals: 5.
Uncompromising, powerful and aggressive, Alves poses problems for even the most
lethal forwards, using his height and heading ability effectively at both ends
of the pitch. A fans' favourite while at Porto, now an important player for
Zenit. Also an exquisite free-kick taker.
Rolando (Porto) Born: 31.8.85 Caps: 13 Goals: 0. Cape Verde-born lanky
centre-back who used to form a solid club partnership with Alves for Porto, but
whose form has been inconsistent this season. Criticised at times for being
slow, he remains a tidy player who keeps things simple. At ease in the air.
Fabio Coentrao (Real Madrid) Born: 11.3.88 Caps:20 Goals: 1. Originally a
winger, Coentrao was the driving force in Benfica's 2009-2010 league title
triumph and his consistency earned him a 30 million euro move to Real Madrid.
Has struggled to retain his place, but remains a first-choice for his country.
Pepe (Real Madrid) Born 26.2.83 Caps: 38 Goals: 2. Intense and
battle-hardened defender who can also play as a holding midfielder. Has suffered
recurring injuries, but remains a quick, tall and workmanlike player who covers
a lot of ground and is influential in the squad. Known for his enthusiasm and
occasionally wild moments, for which he has apologised several times.
Joao Pereira (Sporting) Born 25.2.84 Caps: 13 Goals: 0. A rebel in character
and playing style, attacking full-back Pereira likes to catch opponents balance.
Runs often leave his flank unguarded and the defence exposed. Bad-tempered for
some, a natural fighter for others, his commitment cannot be questioned.
Nelson (Betis) Born: 10.6.83 Caps: 3 Goals: 0. Cape-Verde born right-back
who prefers to move around in attack rather than in defence, moved to Spain's
Betis in 2008 after a few solid seasons at Benfica. Fast on the wing and
equipped with a good long-distance shot, he has been plagued by injuries.
Ricardo Costa (Valencia) Born: 16.5.81 Caps: 10 Goals: 0. An experienced
defender who can play in both central defence and on the flanks. Played at the
top level in Portugal, France and Germany before moving to Spain. His
versatility was a prized asset at the last World Cup in South Africa.
MIDFIELDERS
Miguel Veloso (Genoa) Born: 11.5.86 Caps: 22 Goals: 2. Versatile and owner
of a fine left foot, he is a product of Sporting's academy. Once criticised for
concentrating more on fancy hairdos, than his game, he has matured since moving
to Italy's Genoa and has been linked to a move to Inter. A free kick expert.
Raul Meireles (Chelsea) Born: 17.3.83 Caps: 54 Goals: 8. Heavily-tattooed
and tactically astute midfielder, may have lost some of his former mobility, but
remains a crisp passer of the ball and owns a powerful shot. Reliable and
willing, he can bring something extra to any midfield.
Joao Moutinho (Porto) Born: 8.9.86 Caps: 40 Goals: 2. Fans were scratching
their heads trying to understand why Moutinho was not in the squad for the South
Africa World Cup. Often singled out for his consistency and tactical awareness,
as a hard-working holding midfielder, has above-average passing skills.
Sets the rhythm in transitions from defence to attack.
Manuel Fernandes (Besiktas) Born: 5.2.86 Caps: 9 Goals: 2. A mobile
midfielder with a well-balanced mix of attacking and defensive skills, rarely
loses the ball. Relaunched his career in Turkey with Besiktas after a poor spell
at Valencia. Grew up playing with Portugal team-mate Nani in Lisbon suburb.
Carlos Martins (Granada) Born: 29.4.82 Caps: 15 Goals: 2. Fiery central
midfielder, enjoys a good battle on the pitch, but also has vision and
consistently delivers well-angled long balls and dangerous long-range shots.
Made domestic headlines as he coped with his young son's leukaemia and searched
for a compatible donor for a bone marrow transplant.
Hugo Viana (Braga) Born: 15.1.83. Caps: 26 Goals: 1. Enjoying one of the
best spells of his career, a refined midfielder at ease organising attacks and
spraying accurate passes around the field. His dangerous inswingers from set
pieces can also cause havoc.
Ruben Micael (Zaragoza) Born: 19.8.86 Caps: 7 Goals: 2. Mobile midfielder
whose great strengths are his work-rate and passing ability. Stood out when
playing for Nacional, the island of Madeira club. Moved to Porto, but never won
a regular place, sold to Atletico Madrid last year and then loaned to Zaragoza.
Silvestre Varela (Porto) Born: 2.2.85 Caps: 5 Goals: 1. Destined to be
second-choice winger behind Ronaldo and Nani, Varela is a lively presence,
always making aggressive runs down the flanks and producing dangerous crosses.
FORWARDS
Nelson Oliveira (Benfica) Born: 8.8.91 Caps: 1 Goals: 0. Coach Paulo Bento
handed Oliveira his debut against Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland in Warsaw in
February and labelled him as Portugal's future. Jumped into the spotlight at
Under-20 World Cup, where he scored four goals as Portugal reached the final.
Hugo Almeida (Besiktas) Born: 23.5.84 Caps: 40 Goals: 15. Tall, powerful
striker who gives Portugal presence in the air, but sometimes lacks mobility.
Scores some spectacular goals from time to time with his powerful left foot.
Helder Postiga (Real Zaragoza) Born: 2.8.82 Caps: 47 Goals: 19. Central
striker, strong in the air. After a career of ups and downs, moved to Real
Zaragoza this season after failing to convince at Sporting. Has moments of
brilliance and was pivotal in Portugal's Euro 2012 qualification, scoring five
goals.
Nani (Manchester United) Born: 17.11.86 Caps: 52 Goals: 12. A top-class
dribbling and goal-scoring winger, has shrugged off Cristiano Ronaldo's ghost at
both Manchester United and in a national shirt. Delights with electric pace,
pinpoint crossing and long-distance scoring. Outstanding work-rate.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) Born: 5.2.85 Caps: 88 Goals: 32. The world's
most expensive player and Portugal captain will be one of the main attractions
at the finals with his tricky runs and clinical finishing. Record-breaking
Ronaldo is at the peak of his career and his terrific combination of enormous
pace and quick stepovers will surely make Portugal fans dream this summer.
Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas) Born: 26.9.83 Caps: 33 Goals: 3. Quaresma had
disappointing stints at Barcelona, Chelsea, and Inter, but has rediscovered his
form at Besiktas. Nicknamed "the magician" or "Harry Potter" because of his
unpredictable dribbles and above-average technical ability, Quaresma's
trademarks are his crosses and shots with the outside of the foot.
(Compiled by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Dave Thompson/Mike Collett)