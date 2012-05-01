May 1 The Portugal squad for Euro 2012 is likely to be chosen from the following players:

GOALKEEPERS

Rui Patricio (Sporting) Born: 15.02.1988 Caps: 10. One of the most highly-rated young keepers in Europe, blessed with great reflexes and concentration. Praised by Manchester City coach Roberto Mancini after City were eliminated from the Europa League, demonstrating his talent with a last minute save in the final minute of stoppage time.

Eduardo (Benfica) Born: 19.9.82 Caps: 27. Shone for Portugal at the 2010 World Cup and had a key role in Braga's impressive 2009-2010 and 2010-2011 seasons, but lost place after he joined Benfica last year. A good shot-stopper, decent at saving penalties, but can sometimes struggle in the air.

Beto (Cluj) Born: 1.05.82 Caps: 1. Moved from Porto to Romania's Cluj last year saying he wanted to improve and return to the Portuguese champions in the future. Agile and courageous, does not allow his small stature to prevent him from dealing with high balls.

DEFENDERS

Bruno Alves (Zenit St Petersburg) Born: 27.11.1981 Caps: 48 Goals: 5. Uncompromising, powerful and aggressive, Alves poses problems for even the most lethal forwards, using his height and heading ability effectively at both ends of the pitch. A fans' favourite while at Porto, now an important player for Zenit. Also an exquisite free-kick taker.

Rolando (Porto) Born: 31.8.85 Caps: 13 Goals: 0. Cape Verde-born lanky centre-back who used to form a solid club partnership with Alves for Porto, but whose form has been inconsistent this season. Criticised at times for being slow, he remains a tidy player who keeps things simple. At ease in the air.

Fabio Coentrao (Real Madrid) Born: 11.3.88 Caps:20 Goals: 1. Originally a winger, Coentrao was the driving force in Benfica's 2009-2010 league title triumph and his consistency earned him a 30 million euro move to Real Madrid. Has struggled to retain his place, but remains a first-choice for his country.

Pepe (Real Madrid) Born 26.2.83 Caps: 38 Goals: 2. Intense and battle-hardened defender who can also play as a holding midfielder. Has suffered recurring injuries, but remains a quick, tall and workmanlike player who covers a lot of ground and is influential in the squad. Known for his enthusiasm and occasionally wild moments, for which he has apologised several times.

Joao Pereira (Sporting) Born 25.2.84 Caps: 13 Goals: 0. A rebel in character and playing style, attacking full-back Pereira likes to catch opponents balance. Runs often leave his flank unguarded and the defence exposed. Bad-tempered for some, a natural fighter for others, his commitment cannot be questioned.

Nelson (Betis) Born: 10.6.83 Caps: 3 Goals: 0. Cape-Verde born right-back who prefers to move around in attack rather than in defence, moved to Spain's Betis in 2008 after a few solid seasons at Benfica. Fast on the wing and equipped with a good long-distance shot, he has been plagued by injuries.

Ricardo Costa (Valencia) Born: 16.5.81 Caps: 10 Goals: 0. An experienced defender who can play in both central defence and on the flanks. Played at the top level in Portugal, France and Germany before moving to Spain. His versatility was a prized asset at the last World Cup in South Africa.

MIDFIELDERS

Miguel Veloso (Genoa) Born: 11.5.86 Caps: 22 Goals: 2. Versatile and owner of a fine left foot, he is a product of Sporting's academy. Once criticised for concentrating more on fancy hairdos, than his game, he has matured since moving to Italy's Genoa and has been linked to a move to Inter. A free kick expert.

Raul Meireles (Chelsea) Born: 17.3.83 Caps: 54 Goals: 8. Heavily-tattooed and tactically astute midfielder, may have lost some of his former mobility, but remains a crisp passer of the ball and owns a powerful shot. Reliable and willing, he can bring something extra to any midfield.

Joao Moutinho (Porto) Born: 8.9.86 Caps: 40 Goals: 2. Fans were scratching their heads trying to understand why Moutinho was not in the squad for the South Africa World Cup. Often singled out for his consistency and tactical awareness, as a hard-working holding midfielder, has above-average passing skills. Sets the rhythm in transitions from defence to attack.

Manuel Fernandes (Besiktas) Born: 5.2.86 Caps: 9 Goals: 2. A mobile midfielder with a well-balanced mix of attacking and defensive skills, rarely loses the ball. Relaunched his career in Turkey with Besiktas after a poor spell at Valencia. Grew up playing with Portugal team-mate Nani in Lisbon suburb.

Carlos Martins (Granada) Born: 29.4.82 Caps: 15 Goals: 2. Fiery central midfielder, enjoys a good battle on the pitch, but also has vision and consistently delivers well-angled long balls and dangerous long-range shots. Made domestic headlines as he coped with his young son's leukaemia and searched for a compatible donor for a bone marrow transplant.

Hugo Viana (Braga) Born: 15.1.83. Caps: 26 Goals: 1. Enjoying one of the best spells of his career, a refined midfielder at ease organising attacks and spraying accurate passes around the field. His dangerous inswingers from set pieces can also cause havoc.

Ruben Micael (Zaragoza) Born: 19.8.86 Caps: 7 Goals: 2. Mobile midfielder whose great strengths are his work-rate and passing ability. Stood out when playing for Nacional, the island of Madeira club. Moved to Porto, but never won a regular place, sold to Atletico Madrid last year and then loaned to Zaragoza.

Silvestre Varela (Porto) Born: 2.2.85 Caps: 5 Goals: 1. Destined to be second-choice winger behind Ronaldo and Nani, Varela is a lively presence, always making aggressive runs down the flanks and producing dangerous crosses.

FORWARDS

Nelson Oliveira (Benfica) Born: 8.8.91 Caps: 1 Goals: 0. Coach Paulo Bento handed Oliveira his debut against Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland in Warsaw in February and labelled him as Portugal's future. Jumped into the spotlight at Under-20 World Cup, where he scored four goals as Portugal reached the final.

Hugo Almeida (Besiktas) Born: 23.5.84 Caps: 40 Goals: 15. Tall, powerful striker who gives Portugal presence in the air, but sometimes lacks mobility. Scores some spectacular goals from time to time with his powerful left foot.

Helder Postiga (Real Zaragoza) Born: 2.8.82 Caps: 47 Goals: 19. Central striker, strong in the air. After a career of ups and downs, moved to Real Zaragoza this season after failing to convince at Sporting. Has moments of brilliance and was pivotal in Portugal's Euro 2012 qualification, scoring five goals.

Nani (Manchester United) Born: 17.11.86 Caps: 52 Goals: 12. A top-class dribbling and goal-scoring winger, has shrugged off Cristiano Ronaldo's ghost at both Manchester United and in a national shirt. Delights with electric pace, pinpoint crossing and long-distance scoring. Outstanding work-rate.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) Born: 5.2.85 Caps: 88 Goals: 32. The world's most expensive player and Portugal captain will be one of the main attractions at the finals with his tricky runs and clinical finishing. Record-breaking Ronaldo is at the peak of his career and his terrific combination of enormous pace and quick stepovers will surely make Portugal fans dream this summer.

Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas) Born: 26.9.83 Caps: 33 Goals: 3. Quaresma had disappointing stints at Barcelona, Chelsea, and Inter, but has rediscovered his form at Besiktas. Nicknamed "the magician" or "Harry Potter" because of his unpredictable dribbles and above-average technical ability, Quaresma's trademarks are his crosses and shots with the outside of the foot. (Compiled by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Dave Thompson/Mike Collett)