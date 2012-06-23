UPDATE 1-Soccer-My dream has died, says sacked Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
WARSAW, June 23 Portugal striker Helder Postiga will miss the rest of Euro 2012 with a thigh strain sustained in the quarter-final win over the Czech Republic, leading Polish website Sport.pl reported, citing the results of a scan at the team's base in western Poland.
Postiga, Portugal's first-choice centre-forward, was carried off after pulling up late in the first half against the Czechs in Warsaw.
Portugal will face the winners of Saturday's quarter-final between France and Spain in the first semi-final on Wednesday.
The Portuguese Football Federation had already said Postiga would miss the semi-final. He was replaced against the Czechs by Hugo Almeida. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.