LONDON Nov 15 Portugal qualified for the Euro 2012 finals after beating Bosnia 6-2 in the second leg of the playoffs in Lisbon on Tuesday.

The Portuguese went through by the same aggregate score after the first leg finished 0-0 in Zenica last Friday.

The finals will be held in Poland and Ukraine.