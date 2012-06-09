LVIV, June 9 Portugal were left to rue their bad luck and vowed to fight on after they hit the woodwork twice in their 1-0 defeat to Germany in Euro 2012 Group B on Saturday.

"“Germany scored when we were on top in the game, we produced a fantastic reaction, we didn't lose our identity, we looked to play our game and we created enough chances to have at least equalised," coach Paulo Bento told a news conference.

“"We have quality, that was visible, we have personality, that was also visible, and we have character," added Bento whose side still have to face the Netherlands and Denmark in the group considered the toughest in the tournament.

"“Some people might say that we played like never before and lost as usual, but I don't like to see it that way," he added.

"“It was a very even game and we created some openings in the first half which we didn't conclude very well. “I still think this group will be settled in the last game."

Defender Pepe, who hit the underside of the crossbar at the end of the first half, was equally defiant.

"“It was very frustrating not to be able to help my team, unfortunately the ball didn't go in and the only chance they had in the second half ended up in a goal," said the Brazilian-born defender.

"“The team had determination and union and above all the spirit of a big team. We showed we're a strong team and that we are good enough to go a long way in this competition.

"“That's football, the best team doesn't always win." (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)