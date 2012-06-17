By Mike Collett
KHARKIV, June 17 Portugal coach Paulo Bento
chose to praise his side's group mentality rather than two-goal
Cristiano Ronaldo after they "brilliantly" beat the Netherlands
2-1 on Sunday to reach the Euro 2012 quarter-finals.
Asked about criticism of a lacklustre Ronaldo in the first
two Group B games, Bento told a news conference: "I think we
have discussed this, I am proud of what we did as a team.
"I'm satisfied that we have succeeded in our aim and that we
did that brilliantly tonight with a great united organisation in
these three games we have played."
Former world player of the year Ronaldo found his form just
in time for his nation with the group going down to the wire. He
coolly netted on 28 and 74 minutes after Rafael van der Vaart
had opened the scoring for the Dutch who exit the tournament
without a point.
"We have an identity, we have certain ideas and then the
players put that into practice," Bento added.
"They did what we asked them to do. Today we can even talk
about some brilliance. It was the best game we have played so
far, apart from the first 12 minutes. We have been loyal to our
spirit and that is what we are proud of."
Ronaldo was already looking forward to the quarter-final
against Group A winners Czech Republic in Warsaw on Thursday.
Group B victors Germany face Greece.
"Now we have to play against the Czechs and that is going to
be hard but we'll see what happens," the man of the match said.
