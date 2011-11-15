SHOWCASE-Soccer-Caballero has Bravo's blessings as first-choice at Man City
Feb 7 Goalkeeper Willy Caballero insists there is no animosity between him and Claudio Bravo after he replaced the Chilean in Manchester City's starting line-up.
(Adds teams)
Nov 15 Portugal 6 Bosnia 2 - Euro 2012 qualifying, playoff second leg result
Portugal win 6-2 on aggregate
In Lisbon
Scorers:
Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo 8, 53, Nani 24, Helder Postiga 72, 82, Miguel Veloso 80
Bosnia: Zvjezdan Misimovic 41pen, Emir Spahic 65
Red card: Senad Lulic (Bosnia) 54
Halftime: 2-1
Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany)
Teams: Portugal: 12-Rui Patricio; 11-Joao Pereira, 2-Bruno Alves, 3-Pepe, 5-Fabio Coentrao; 7-Cristiano Ronaldo, 16-Raul Meireles (15-Ruben Micael 63), 4-Miguel Veloso, 8-Joao Moutinho, 17-Nani (19-Ricardo Quaresma 82); 23-Helder Postiga (20-Carlos Martins 84).
Bosnia: 12-Asmir Begovic; 20-Adnan Zahirovic, 4-Emir Spahic, 3-Sasa Papac; 18-Haris Medunjanin, 6-Elvir Rahimic (21-Darko Maletic 56), 8-Miralem Pjanic (2-Muhamed Besic 65), 10-Zvjezdan Misimovic, 15-Sanel Jahic, 16-Senad Lulic; 11-Edin Dzeko.
- -
First leg: Bosnia 0 Portugal 0
- - - -
(Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories
Feb 7 Goalkeeper Willy Caballero insists there is no animosity between him and Claudio Bravo after he replaced the Chilean in Manchester City's starting line-up.
Feb 7 Leicester City said on Tuesday that Claudio Ranieri would be given the opportunity to turn things around at the relegation-threatened Premier League champions.
BERLIN, Feb 7 Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu will not be paid his salary or any bonuses during a four-month ban imposed by world soccer's governing body FIFA, the player said on Tuesday.