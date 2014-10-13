Oct 13 Portugal have received a boost ahead of Tuesday's Euro 2016 qualifier in Denmark after the Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared new boss Fernando Santos to take his place on the touchline despite an eight-match ban.

Santos, appointed Portugal coach last month following the sacking of Paulo Bento, was banned for eight matches by FIFA after being 'sent off' in his last match in charge of Greece -- the last 16 defeat by Costa Rica at the World Cup finals.

However, CAS on Monday said the 59-year-old had been handed a 'stay of execution' pending the outcome of his appeal to the Lausanne-based organisation against the ban and a 20,000 Swiss francs fine handed out for several acts of unsporting behaviour to match officials.

"Having considered the parties' submissions, the President of the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division has today issued an Order granting Mr Santos' request," a CAS statement said.

"Accordingly, Mr Santos is able to perform his coaching duties until the CAS arbitration concludes."

CAS said it would be in position to issue a final decision on the case by the end of November.

Santos's first priority will be getting Portugal's Euro 2016 qualifying campaign up and running with a result in Denmark.

Portugal were beaten 1-0 at home by Albania in their opening match in, a result that triggered the axe for Bento. They host Armenia on Nov.14 in Group I. (Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Sam Holden)