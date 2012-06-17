(Adds teams)
By Simon Evans
KHARKIV, June 17 Striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has
been named in the Netherlands starting lineup for the first time
at Euro 2012, one of three changes for their final Group B game
against Portugal.
Huntelaar, the top scorer in qualifying for the Dutch and
last season's leading marksman in the Bundesliga, featured as a
substitute in the defeats by Denmark and Germany which have left
the Netherlands in such desperate trouble.
Rafael van der Vaart comes into the midfield while Ron Vlaar
returns to central defence at the expense of John Heitinga.
Skipper Mark van Bommel and winger Ibrahim Afellay were left
out from the side which started in the 2-1 defeat by Germany.
Portugal named an unchanged team for the fifth consecutive
competitive match with Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani featuring in
their attack.
Teams
Portugal: 12-Rui Patricio; 21-Joao Pereira, 2-Bruno Alves,
3-Pepe, 5-Fabio Coentrao; 16-Raul Meireles, 4-Miguel Veloso,
8-Joao Moutinho; 17-Nani, 23-Helder Postiga, 7-Cristiano Ronaldo
Netherlands: 1-Maarten Stekelenburg; 2-Gregory van der Wiel,
13-Ron Vlaar, 4-Joris Mathijsen, 15-Jetro Willems; 23-Rafael van
der Vaart, 8-Nigel de Jong, 10-Wesley Sneijder, 11-Arjen Robben;
9-Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 16-Robin van Persie
