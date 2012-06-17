(Adds teams)

By Simon Evans

KHARKIV, June 17 Striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has been named in the Netherlands starting lineup for the first time at Euro 2012, one of three changes for their final Group B game against Portugal.

Huntelaar, the top scorer in qualifying for the Dutch and last season's leading marksman in the Bundesliga, featured as a substitute in the defeats by Denmark and Germany which have left the Netherlands in such desperate trouble.

Rafael van der Vaart comes into the midfield while Ron Vlaar returns to central defence at the expense of John Heitinga.

Skipper Mark van Bommel and winger Ibrahim Afellay were left out from the side which started in the 2-1 defeat by Germany.

Portugal named an unchanged team for the fifth consecutive competitive match with Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani featuring in their attack.

Teams

Portugal: 12-Rui Patricio; 21-Joao Pereira, 2-Bruno Alves, 3-Pepe, 5-Fabio Coentrao; 16-Raul Meireles, 4-Miguel Veloso, 8-Joao Moutinho; 17-Nani, 23-Helder Postiga, 7-Cristiano Ronaldo

Netherlands: 1-Maarten Stekelenburg; 2-Gregory van der Wiel, 13-Ron Vlaar, 4-Joris Mathijsen, 15-Jetro Willems; 23-Rafael van der Vaart, 8-Nigel de Jong, 10-Wesley Sneijder, 11-Arjen Robben; 9-Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 16-Robin van Persie (Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)