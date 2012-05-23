LISBON May 23 Portugal replaced injured midfielder Carlos Martins with Braga playmaker Hugo Viana in their 23-man squad for next month's Euro 2012, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Wednesday.

Viana, 29, is enjoying one of the best spells of his career at Braga, who finished third in the Portuguese Premier league.

The FPF said that Granada midfielder Martins was ruled out of the squad with a muscle injury. Viana has 26 international caps.

Portugal start their Group B campaign against Germany in Ukraine's Lviv on June 9 before facing Denmark and Netherlands in the most difficult pool of all.

The squad started their training camp this week in the old town of Obidos where they will stay until June 2 before leaving for Opalenica, Portugal's base in Poland. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Alastair Himmer)