UPDATE 2-Soccer-Lewandowski rescues lethargic Bayern with stoppage-time leveller
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
WARSAW, June 10 Fourteen soccer fans were detained in the western Polish city of Poznan on Saturday night after police broke up a fight in the main square on the eve of the Euro 2012 Group C game between Ireland and Croatia.
Poznan police spokesman Andrzej Borowiak told Reuters officers had moved in swiftly after fighting broke out and some fans began throwing bottles and beer garden furniture in the square.
Most of those involved were chased away, with police arresting 10 Poles, three Irish fans and one Croatian, he said.
"We are still checking on the TV monitoring footage if these fans were really involved," Borowiak added.
"Currently they are being held for questioning." (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Ken Ferris)
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.
LONDON, Feb 18 Lincoln City produced a huge FA Cup shock to beat top-flight Burnley 1-0 away and become the first minor league club to reach the quarter-finals for 103 years on Saturday.