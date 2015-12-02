LONDON Dec 2 Ahead of the Dec. 12 draw for next year's soccer European championship finals in France, Reuters will move a preview package comprising an overall preview and detailed factbox on each of the 24 qualified teams.

The overall preview and factboxes for pots one and two will be published from 0200GMT on Friday Dec. 4 and the remaining factboxes for pots three and four from 0200GMT on Sat. Dec. 5.

Pot 1: Spain (holders), Germany, England, Portugal, Belgium (plus hosts France).

Pot 2: Italy, Russia, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia, Ukraine.

Pot 3: Czech Republic, Sweden, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary.

Pot 4: Turkey, Ireland, Iceland, Wales, Albania, Northern Ireland.

(Compiled by Mitch Phillips, editing by Clare Fallon)