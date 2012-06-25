June 25 Prospects for this week's Euro 2012
semi-finals:
Portugal v Spain, Wednesday 1845 GMT, Donetsk
- -
SPAIN
Holders Spain are favourites given they will use all the
experience they have garnered from their sensational run in the
last four years with triumphs at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World
Cup.
However, Vincente del Bosque's policy of starting without a
striker has prompted much debate, with detractors saying their
much-lauded keep-ball philosophy has now become boring.
An opening 1-1 draw with spirited Italy was followed by a
4-0 thrashing of Ireland when two-goal forward Fernando Torres
was restored to the starting lineup.
A cagey 1-0 win over Croatia was matched by an even duller
2-0 quarter-final victory over France where Xabi Alonso headed
in after 19 minutes. They then proceeded to pass and pass but
without really threatening a second until Alonso's late penalty.
- -
PORTUGAL
Cristiano Ronaldo has found form for the Portuguese after a
slow start and will surely be key to their chances of upsetting
their Iberian neighbours, with the Real Madrid man expected to
test the Spanish defence more than the whole France team.
Portugal started with a 1-0 defeat by Germany in a difficult
Group B before a 3-2 victory over Denmark which exposed
defensive frailties but showed off a new determined streak,
typified by substitute Silvestre Varela's 87th minute winner.
Ronaldo woke up with two goals in the 2-1 win over
Netherlands and combined well with fellow wideman Nani in the
1-0 last-eight success against the Czech Republic where a
plethora of chances for the 27-year-old finally brought a goal.
Lone striker Helder Postiga will miss the Spain clash
through injury so Hugo Almeida is expected to step in.
- -
PREVIOUS MEETINGS/PENALTIES
Spain and Portugal have clashed 34 times with Spain
registering 16 wins and Portugal six. The Portuguese won 4-0 in
their last meeting, a friendly in Lisbon two years ago, but
Spain prevailed 1-0 in their last competitive encounter in the
last 16 at the 2010 World Cup.
Trophyless Portugal have a good record in penalty shootouts
having eliminated England that way in the quarter-finals of Euro
2004 and the 2006 World Cup.
Spain, who won every knockout match at the 2010 World Cup
1-0, have prevailed in a shootout three times and lost on
penalties three times in major tournaments.
- -
AVERAGE ODDS
Spain to win tie 2/5, Portugal to win tie 7/4,
Spain to win tournament 8/5, Portugal to win tournament 11/2
- - - -
Germany v Italy, Thursday 1845 GMT, Warsaw
- -
GERMANY
Joachim Loew's largely young yet experienced side have
arguably played the most exciting football of all so far as they
look for their fourth European crown to go with successes in
1972, 1980 and 1996.
Mario Gomez scored all three goals as they beat Portugal 1-0
in their Group B opener before silencing old rivals the
Netherlands 2-1.
A 2-1 win over Denmark thanks to strikes from Lukas Podolski
and Lars Bender set up a quarter-final with Greece, who were
crushed 4-2 in one of the most entertaining games of the
tournament when Loew surprisingly rested Gomez and others.
Gomez is expected to return to the starting lineup for the
semi in Warsaw. The poor defending for Greece's first goal gives
Italy hope that they are beatable though, just like in the 2006
World Cup semi-final.
- -
ITALY
Expectations were low heading into the tournament after a
string of friendly losses and another domestic match-fixing
scandal but Italy have surprised pundits with a more open style
than usual, even in the 0-0 last-eight draw with England.
The excellent Antonio Di Natale goal from a sublime Andrea
Pirlo pass in the 1-1 opener with Spain was an example of Cesare
Prandelli's wish for more flamboyant play but the 1-1 draw with
Croatia and 2-0 victory over Ireland were patchy affairs.
Deep-lying playmaker Pirlo has scored or set up all four
goals in Poland and Ukraine and Germany will have to stop him
dictating play, tricky with Bastian Schweinsteiger carrying an
ankle knock which could yet rule him out.
Striker Mario Balotelli is the great enigma, scoring a top
goal against Ireland but missing too many chances against
England before netting a spot kick in the 4-2 shootout win. The
Germans will be confident that a strong defensive opening will
lead the temperamental striker to go off the boil if he starts.
- -
PREVIOUS MEETINGS/PENALTIES
Germany and Italy have met 30 times, with the Germans
winning seven games and the Azzurri 14, including the 2006 World
Cup semi-final in Germany when Marcello Lippi's men won 2-0
after extra time en route to lifting the trophy.
Germany are penalty masters and have succeeded in five of
six shootouts at major tournaments while Italy have now won
three out of eight.
- -
AVERAGE ODDS
Germany to win tie 2/5, Italy to win tie 7/4
Germany to win tournament 13/8, Italy to win tournament 11/2
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)