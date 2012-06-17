WARSAW, June 17 Germany and Portugal advanced to the quarter-finals of Euro 2012 on Sunday with 2-1 Group B wins over Denmark and Netherlands respectively.

Lukas Podolski marked his 100th appearance by putting Germany ahead in the 19th minute but Dane Michael Krohn-Dehli equalised in the 24th.

With Portugal leading, a Danish goal would have put Germany out and Denmark through but instead it was Germany who broke 10 minutes from time and Lars Bender made the game safe to take his team to nine points and earn a Gdansk quarter-final against Greece on Friday.

Portugal will play Czech Republic in Warsaw on Thursday after Ronaldo cancelled out Rafael van der Vaart's opener and then, after they created a series of chances, scored his second in the 74th minute to take them to six points. (Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Justin Palmer)