WARSAW, June 17 Germany and Portugal advanced to
the quarter-finals of Euro 2012 on Sunday with 2-1 Group B wins
over Denmark and Netherlands respectively.
Lukas Podolski marked his 100th appearance by putting
Germany ahead in the 19th minute but Dane Michael Krohn-Dehli
equalised in the 24th.
With Portugal leading, a Danish goal would have put Germany
out and Denmark through but instead it was Germany who broke 10
minutes from time and Lars Bender made the game safe to take his
team to nine points and earn a Gdansk quarter-final against
Greece on Friday.
Portugal will play Czech Republic in Warsaw on Thursday
after Ronaldo cancelled out Rafael van der Vaart's opener and
then, after they created a series of chances, scored his second
in the 74th minute to take them to six points.
