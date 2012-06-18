WARSAW, June 18 Holders Spain topped Group C on Monday after a late 1-0 win over Croatia while Italy will join them in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals thanks to a 2-0 victory over Ireland.

Spain were living on a knife edge in their game in Gdansk where a Croatia opener could have knocked them out but Jesus Navas struck two minutes from time and they will now play the second placed team in Group D, which concludes on Tuesday.

The Italians took the lead on 35 minutes in Poznan when Antonio Cassano's header from a corner just crossed the line and they nervously clung on against an already eliminated Ireland before Mario Balotelli spectacularly hooked in after Keith Andrews' dismissal.

The Azzurri will play the winners of Group D, with France currently on top. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)