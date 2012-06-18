WARSAW, June 18 Holders Spain topped Group C on
Monday after a late 1-0 win over Croatia while Italy will join
them in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals thanks to a 2-0 victory
over Ireland.
Spain were living on a knife edge in their game in Gdansk
where a Croatia opener could have knocked them out but Jesus
Navas struck two minutes from time and they will now play the
second placed team in Group D, which concludes on Tuesday.
The Italians took the lead on 35 minutes in Poznan when
Antonio Cassano's header from a corner just crossed the line and
they nervously clung on against an already eliminated Ireland
before Mario Balotelli spectacularly hooked in after Keith
Andrews' dismissal.
The Azzurri will play the winners of Group D, with France
currently on top.
