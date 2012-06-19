WARSAW, June 19 England beat co-hosts Ukraine 1-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals of Euro 2012 as Group D winners on Tuesday, leap-frogging France who finished second after a 2-0 defeat by Sweden.

Wayne Rooney's headed goal early in the second half put England top with seven points and they will face Group C runners-up Italy in Kiev on Sunday.

France, who ended with four points, one more than Ukraine, will face holders Spain in Donetsk on Saturday after surrendering top spot when Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sebastian Larsson gave the already-eliminated Swedes a victorious finale with superb goals.

Wednesday is a rest day at the tournament with the quarter-finals beginning on Thursday when the Czech Republic face Portugal in Warsaw.

