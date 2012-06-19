WARSAW, June 19 England beat co-hosts Ukraine
1-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals of Euro 2012 as Group D
winners on Tuesday, leap-frogging France who finished second
after a 2-0 defeat by Sweden.
Wayne Rooney's headed goal early in the second half put
England top with seven points and they will face Group C
runners-up Italy in Kiev on Sunday.
France, who ended with four points, one more than Ukraine,
will face holders Spain in Donetsk on Saturday after
surrendering top spot when Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sebastian
Larsson gave the already-eliminated Swedes a victorious finale
with superb goals.
Wednesday is a rest day at the tournament with the
quarter-finals beginning on Thursday when the Czech Republic
face Portugal in Warsaw.
