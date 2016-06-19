Soccer-Berahino served eight-week suspension, says Hughes
LONDON, Feb 3 Stoke City striker Saido Berahino served an eight-week suspension before he joined from West Bromwich Albion last month, manager Mark Hughes told reporters on Friday.
MARSEILLE, France, June 19 Following is a factbox on the qualification criteria for the second round of Euro 2016.
France, Italy and Spain have already reached the last 16.
* The top two sides in each group will go through to the second round.
* If two or more teams finish level on points, their position will be determined by "mini league" situation which involves only the matches played between those teams.
- Number of points obtained in the matches played between those teams.
- Superior goal difference in the matches played between those teams.
- Number of goals scored in the matches played between those teams.
- Superior goal difference in all group matches.
- Number of goals scored in all group matches.
- Fair play conduct (one point for a yellow card, three points for a red card).
- Position in the UEFA national team coefficient ranking system.
* The four best third-placed teams will also go through to the last 16.
- They will be decided by the number of points they won, followed by goal difference, goals scored, fair play record and UEFA national team co-efficient ranking.
Feb 3 Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas said he is unlikely to change his style of play despite struggling for game-time under manager Antonio Conte this season.
BERLIN, Feb 3 Liverpool Chief Executive Officer Ian Ayre will leave Anfield four months earlier than expected at the end of February to take on a similar role at German second division side 1860 Munich, the clubs announced on Friday.