WARSAW, June 16 The Czech Republic and Greece qualified for the Euro 2012 quarter-finals on Saturday after the Czechs beat co-hosts Poland 1-0 to win Group A and the Greeks unexpectedly defeated Russia by the same scoreline.

Petr Jiracek's 72nd-minute strike meant the Czechs ended with six points and will face the second-placed team in Group B.

A goal from Giorgos Karagounis in first-half stoppage-time knocked out the fancied Russians and put Greece into a last-eight match against the Group B winners.

The Greeks, bottom of the group after two games, finished level with Russians on four points but took the qualifying spot because of their better head-to-head record. Dick Advocaat's men had been tipped as possible winners of the tournament but paid the price for a poor performance. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ed Osmond)