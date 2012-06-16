WARSAW, June 16 The Czech Republic and Greece
qualified for the Euro 2012 quarter-finals on Saturday after the
Czechs beat co-hosts Poland 1-0 to win Group A and the Greeks
unexpectedly defeated Russia by the same scoreline.
Petr Jiracek's 72nd-minute strike meant the Czechs ended
with six points and will face the second-placed team in Group B.
A goal from Giorgos Karagounis in first-half stoppage-time
knocked out the fancied Russians and put Greece into a
last-eight match against the Group B winners.
The Greeks, bottom of the group after two games, finished
level with Russians on four points but took the qualifying spot
because of their better head-to-head record. Dick Advocaat's men
had been tipped as possible winners of the tournament but paid
the price for a poor performance.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ed Osmond)