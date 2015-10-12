(Adding details after later qualifiers) By Mike Collett LONDON, Oct 12 Including hosts France, 18 countries are through to the finals with qualifying games now completed in six of the nine groups: Groups C, D, E, F, G and I. Groups A, B and H will be finalised on Tuesday. Qualified: Hosts: France Group A: Iceland, Czech Republic Group B: Belgium, Wales Group C: Spain, Slovakia Group D: Germany, Poland Group E: England, Switzerland Group F: Northern Ireland, Romania Group G: Austria, Russia Group H: Italy Group I: Portugal, Albania Still in contention for automatic qualification: Group H: Norway and Croatia Playoff places: Group A: Turkey or Netherlands Group B: Bosnia, Israel or Cyprus Group C: Ukraine Group D: Ireland Group E: Slovenia Group F: Hungary Group G: Sweden Group H: Norway or Croatia Group I: Denmark The third-placed side with the best record against the first, second, fourth and fifth teams in their group also qualify automatically. The eight other third-placed teams go into the two-legged playoffs in November. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)