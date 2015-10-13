By Mike Collett
LONDON, Oct 13 Twenty countries are through to
the Euro 2016 finals, including hosts France, with all the
qualifying games now completed.
The remaining four finalists will be decided after the
two-legged playoffs being held between November 12-17.
Qualified:
Hosts: France
Group A: Iceland, Czech Republic
Group B: Belgium, Wales
Group C: Spain, Slovakia
Group D: Germany, Poland
Group E: England, Switzerland
Group F: Northern Ireland, Romania
Group G: Austria, Russia
Group H: Italy, Croatia
Group I: Portugal, Albania
Best 3rd team: Turkey (Group A)
Eight teams to playoffs:
Group B: Bosnia
Group C: Ukraine
Group D: Ireland
Group E: Slovenia
Group F: Hungary
Group G: Sweden
Group H: Norway
Group I: Denmark
The playoff draw is on Sunday, Oct 18 and the draw for the
finals is on Saturday, Dec. 12
