Soccer-Simeone rues Atletico woes from the spot
MADRID, Feb 13 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is frustrated by his team's continued struggles from the penalty spot and is keeping his fingers crossed that the situation will improve.
(Refiles making clear UEFA is investigating reports but has not yet opened a formal investigation)
June 15 UEFA is investigating reports that a banana was thrown on to the pitch during Italy's 1-1 draw against Croatia in the Euro 2012 Group C match in Poznan on Thursday, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.
Racism was a major source of concern in Poland and Ukraine before the tournament and Italy striker Mario Balotelli said he would "kill" anyone who threw bananas at him in the street or walk off the pitch if he heard monkey noises during a match.
An Italy spokesman said there had been no official protest because no one in the Italian camp was aware of the reports.
Italy did complain to UEFA about their anthem being booed by Spain and Croatia fans before the first two matches in the tournament and the ruling body is also investigating reports that Balotelli was racially abused during the opening game against the Spanish.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID, Feb 13 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is frustrated by his team's continued struggles from the penalty spot and is keeping his fingers crossed that the situation will improve.
LONDON, Feb 13 Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Asian Champions League Group Stage matches on Monday Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group A Monday, February 20 (GMT) Al Taawun (Saudi Arabia) v Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan) (1540) Al Ahli Dubai (United Arab Emirates) v Esteghlal FC (Iran) (1615) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group B Monday, February 20 (GMT) Esteghlal Khozestan (Iran) v Al Fateh (Saudi Arabia) (1100) Lekhwiya (Qatar)