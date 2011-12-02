Dec 2 Following is reaction to the draw for Euro 2012 that was made in Kiev on Friday:

Group A: Poland, Greece, Russia, Czech Republic

"There is a difficult team in the group with Russia, who have top players," Greece midfielder Nikos Liberopoulos told reporters. "I really hope we get off to a good start.

"It is definitely a positive draw but we know how this can turn into a difficult one. If we don't prepare well it won't matter if it is an easy draw or a difficult one."

Group B: Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Portugal

"It is the toughest group. Netherlands and Portugal have world-class players. We can look forward to very interesting duels," Germany coach Joachim Loew told reporters.

"Denmark are always uncomfortable, a typical tournament team. They have no fear of big names. That is what makes them dangerous."

"It is a tough draw but we know our opponents well," Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder told NOS-TV.

"It is always important to win your first match but with Germany and Portugal as next opponents, the opener against Denmark will be crucial."

Group C: Spain, Italy, Ireland, Croatia

"I wanted to avoid (Ireland coach Giovanni) Trapattoni," Italy coach Cesare Prandelli told reporters.

"Spain are very strong, for the first game against them we must arrive mentally prepared."

"We have to play with the same mentality we have shown previously and I am confident," said Italian Trapattoni. "I know Italy better but every game is different.

"Spain are also a very strong team but we have to think about our moment. It will be important our squad is complete with no injuries."

Group D: Ukraine, Sweden, France, England

"We can go through this group," former France defender Bixente Lizarazu told Eurosport. "The only problem is we will be the favourites along with England and that's a label that does not suit us.

"In South Africa (for the 2010 World Cup) we said it was an easy draw and yet we did not qualify."

