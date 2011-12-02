Dec 2 Following is reaction to the draw
for Euro 2012 that was made in Kiev on Friday:
- - - -
Group A: Poland, Greece, Russia, Czech Republic
"There is a difficult team in the group with Russia, who
have top players," Greece midfielder Nikos Liberopoulos told
reporters. "I really hope we get off to a good start.
"It is definitely a positive draw but we know how this can
turn into a difficult one. If we don't prepare well it won't
matter if it is an easy draw or a difficult one."
- - - -
Group B: Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Portugal
"It is the toughest group. Netherlands and Portugal have
world-class players. We can look forward to very interesting
duels," Germany coach Joachim Loew told reporters.
"Denmark are always uncomfortable, a typical tournament
team. They have no fear of big names. That is what makes them
dangerous."
"It is a tough draw but we know our opponents well," Dutch
midfielder Wesley Sneijder told NOS-TV.
"It is always important to win your first match but with
Germany and Portugal as next opponents, the opener against
Denmark will be crucial."
- - - -
Group C: Spain, Italy, Ireland, Croatia
"I wanted to avoid (Ireland coach Giovanni) Trapattoni,"
Italy coach Cesare Prandelli told reporters.
"Spain are very strong, for the first game against them we
must arrive mentally prepared."
"We have to play with the same mentality we have shown
previously and I am confident," said Italian Trapattoni. "I know
Italy better but every game is different.
"Spain are also a very strong team but we have to think
about our moment. It will be important our squad is complete
with no injuries."
- - - -
Group D: Ukraine, Sweden, France, England
"We can go through this group," former France defender
Bixente Lizarazu told Eurosport. "The only problem is we will be
the favourites along with England and that's a label that does
not suit us.
"In South Africa (for the 2010 World Cup) we said it was an
easy draw and yet we did not qualify."
