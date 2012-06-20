WARSAW, June 20 Portuguese Pedro Proenca will referee Sunday's Euro 2012 quarter-final between England and Italy, UEFA said on Wednesday.

UEFA's chief refereeing officer Pierluigi Collina told a news conference that England's Howard Webb will take charge of the first last-eight match between Portugal and the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Italian Nicola Rizzoli and Slovenia's Damir Skomina will referee Spain v France and Germany v Greece respectively.

