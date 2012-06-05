(Fixes tabulation)
LONDON, June 5 England results since the 2010
World Cup:
Date Match Opposition Venue Result Scorers
2010
Aug.11 F Hungary London W 2-1 Gerrard 2
Sept.3 EQ Bulgaria London W 4-0 Defoe 3,
A.Johnson
Sept.7 EQ Switzerland Basel W 3-1 Rooney, A.Johnson,
Bent
Oct.12 EQ Montenegro London D 0-0
Nov.17 F France London L 1-2 Crouch
2011
Feb. 9 F Denmark Copenhagen W 2-1 Bent, Young
Mar.26 EQ Wales Cardiff W 2-0 Lampard, Bent
Mar 29 F Ghana London D 1-1 Carroll
June 4 EQ Switzerland London D 2-2 Lampard, Young
Sept.2 EQ Bulgaria Sofia W 3-0 Rooney 2, Cahill
Sept.6 EQ Wales London W 1-0 Young
Oct.7 EQ Montenegro Podgorica D 2-2 Young, Bent
Nov.12 F Spain London W 1-0 Lampard
Nov.15 F Sweden London W 1-0 Barry
2012
Feb.29 F Netherlands London L 2-3 Cahill, Young
May 26 F Norway Oslo W 1-0 Young
June 2 F Belgium London W 1-0 Welbeck
EQ = Euro qualifier
F = Friendly
(Compiled by Mike Collett)