Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 19 Union Espanola 5 Temuco 2 Deportes Antofagasta 5 Universidad de Concepcion 0 San Luis 1 Everton 1 Saturday, February 18 Colo Colo 2 O'Higgins 1 Palestino 0 Audax Italiano 2 Santiago Wanderers 3 Universidad Catolica 0 Friday, February 17 Deportes Iquique