MADRID, June 5 Spain results since the 2010
World Cup:
2010
Date Match Opposition Venue Result Scorers
Aug.11 F Mexico Mexico City D 1-1 Silva
Sept.3 EQ Liechtenstein Vaduz W 4-0 Torres 2
Silva, Villa
Sept.7 F Argentina Buenos Aires L 1-4 Llorente
Oct.8 EQ Lithuania Salamanca W 3-1 Llorente 2,
Silva
Oct.12 EQ Scotland Glasgow W 3-2 Villa,
Iniesta
Llorente
Nov.17 F Portugal Lisbon L 0-4
2011
Feb. 9 F Colombia Madrid W 1-0 Silva
March 25 EQ Czech Rep. Granada W 2-1 Villa 2
March 29 EQ Lithuania Kaunas W 3-1 Xavi
Kijanskas og
Mata
June 4 F United States Foxborough W 4-0 Cazorla 2
Negredo
Torres
June 7 F Venezuela Puerto La Cruz W 3-0 Villa, Pedro,
Alonso
Aug.10 F Italy Bari L 1-2 Alonso
Sept.2 F Chile St. Gall W 3-2 Fabregas 2
Iniesta
Sept.6 EQ Liechtenstein Logrono W 6-0 Negredo 2
Xavi, Ramos,
Villa 2
Oct.7 EQ Czech Rep. Prague W 2-0 Mata, Alonso
Oct.10 EQ Scotland Alicante W 3-1 Silva 2,
Villa
Nov.12 F England London L 0-1
Nov.15 F Costa Rica San Jose D 2-2 Silva, Villa
2012
Feb. 29 F Venezuela Malaga W 5-0 Iniesta
Silva
Soldado 3
May 26 F Serbia St Gallen W 2-0 Lopez,
Cazorla pen
May 30 F South Korea Berne W 4-1 Torres,
Alonso pen
Cazorla,
Negredo
June 3 F China Seville W 1-0 Silva
EQ = Euro Qualifier
F = Friendly
(Compiled by Iain Rogers)