LYON, France, June 19 A goal from striker Armando Sadiku helped Albania to a 1-0 victory over Romania at Euro 2016 on Sunday to earn their first three points and a chance of advancing to the knockout stages.

Sadiku scored Albania's first goal in the finals of a major tournament with a header just before half time from a cross by Ledian Memushaj in their last group A clash.

Romania fought back in the second half, and substitute Florin Andone rattled the Albanian bar with 15 minutes left, but otherwise their efforts were blocked time and again by determined Albanian defending.

The result leaves Albania third and Romania fourth, with just one point, in a group topped by France and Switzerland. The Albanians will have to wait for the results of the other groups to see whether they go through as one of the four best third-placed teams.

