By Matt Smith

PARIS, June 14 Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic has warned his players they cannot afford to relax in Wednesday's Group A encounter against Romania where victory would all but seal the Swiss a place in the knock-out stages of Euro 2016.

Switzerland beat Albania 1-0 in a highly-charged opening game on Saturday in which five of the victors' starting 11 were from Kosovar-Albanian families or of Albanian heritage. Also, four of Albania's side were born or grew up in Switzerland.

"We must not allow ourselves to have this drop off in pressure after the first match," said Petkovic, whose side are level with France on three points after the hosts' 2-1 win over Romania.

"Now we need to give even more and be even more demanding with ourselves in order to play well in this second game."

Defender Johan Djourou revealed the Swiss sometimes needed to experience the sort of pressure they faced with the Albania game to excel.

"I hope once again tomorrow we feel that pressure right from the start of the day, from the morning no less," Djourou told a news conference on Tuesday.

The top two in each group, along with four of the six third-placed teams, will qualify for the knock-out stages but Petkovic rejected the notion that Switzerland might play for a draw that would probably be enough to secure a place in the last 16.

"That's not who I am as a coach. I don't demand a minimum objective. We always want to achieve the maximum, namely three points," he said.

"We need a good performance. We need to run a great deal, we need to be more united. We need to communicate better because with communication you can ultimately ran faster, run smarter and even run a bit less."

Romania, who lost 2-1 to France thanks to Dimitri Payet's sensational late strike, had largely been solid in defence and also displayed an attacking verve that belied their mediocre qualification record of 11 goals in 10 games.

"I was impressed by the Romania side as a whole. They caused France a lot of problems and France are an excellent side," Petkovic said.

"From a physical and psychological perspective, they were doing very well. Now, we will see how they come into the second game whether they are able to match the levels they put in the first." (Editing by Ian Chadband)