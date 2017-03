Oct 12 Romania have called up defender Bogdan Mitrea as a replacement for the injured Dorin Goian ahead of next week's Euro 2016 Group F qualifier in Finland, the domestic football federation (FRF) said on Sunday.

Coach Victor Piturca turned to FC Viitorul Constanta's Mitrea after Goian sustained an ankle injury in the opening minutes of Saturday's 1-1 home draw against Hungary.

Piturca is already without injured striker Ciprian Marica for Tuesday's match at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki while Lucian Sanmartean, Dragos Grigore and Alexandru Maxim are also doubtful after suffering minor injuries in the Hungary clash.

Unbeaten Romania are third in the standings on four points from two matches, two behind leaders Northern Ireland and below Finland on goal difference. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John O'Brien)