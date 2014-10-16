Oct 16 Coach Victor Piturca parted company with Romania by mutual consent on Thursday in a move likely to take him to Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad.

"The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) has terminated its contract with Piturca by mutual agreement," the FRF said in a statement, adding that its president Razvan Burleanu will give more details at a news conference on Monday.

The announcement, which comes only two days after Romania's 2-0 win in Finland in a Euro 2016 qualifier, ends weeks of speculation about Piturca's future. His contract was due to expire in 2016.

Under Piturca, Romania made a solid start to their qualifying campaign. They are second in Group F with seven points from three matches, two points behind surprise leaders Northern Ireland. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Alan Baldwin)