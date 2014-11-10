BUCHAREST Nov 10 Anghel Iordanescu has picked seven Steaua Bucharest players in his first Romania squad for the Euro 2016 qualifier against Northern Ireland and a friendly against Denmark.

Iordanescu, who replaced Victor Piturca as coach last month , named 11 home-based players in his 25-man squad, including striker Claudio Keseru, scorer of 19 goals in all competitions this season, two defenders and four midfielders from champions Steaua.

The former Steaua player and coach named three uncapped players for Friday's eagerly-anticipated Group F clash against Northern Ireland and the friendly against Denmark four days later.

Teenager George Puscas earned his call after impressing for Inter Milan's youth team, scoring 14 goals this season though he has yet to make his senior team debut. Also included are Volyn Lutsk midfielder Eric Bicfalvi and FC Viitorul Constanta defender Bogdan Mitrea.

Unbeaten Romania made a solid start to their qualifying campaign and are second in the group standings with seven points from three matches, two behind surprise leaders Northern Ireland.

"The match against Northern Ireland is extremely important, perhaps it's the most important this year," Iordanescu told a news conference on Monday. "It's a delicate moment because there are many problems."

The 64-year-old, who is in his third spell in charge of the national side, has to do without injured forwards Ciprian Marica and Raul Rusescu and defender Dorin Goian.

"I will not make big (tactical) changes," he said. "The changes will come in the future. I'll use the same system, 4-2-3-1, but I want the team to play attacking football." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Rex Gowar)