Dec 5 Romania factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec. 12:

Seeding Pot for the draw:

Pot Three

How They Qualified:

Unbeaten Romania finished second in Group F, a point behind Northern Ireland. The Tricolours, criticised by some pundits for their defensive approach, conceded only two goals in the campaign and scored 11, making them one of the most boring sides to make it through to the finals.

Their tactics paid dividends, though, as they won five and drew five of their 10 games to reach the finals for the fifth time.

Coach Anghel Iordanescu:

Iordanescu, 65, who had not coached since 2006, returned to take over the national team for a third time in October 2014. He replaced Victor Piturca, who quit after agreeing to join Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad on a lucrative contract.

Former Romania striker Iordanescu guided them to the 1994 World Cup quarter-finals, their biggest achievement, the Euro '96 tournament and the 1998 World Cup during his five-year spell.

Voted Romanian coach of the 20th century, he won the Asian Champions League with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal (2000) and Al Ittihad (2005).

Romania's prospects:

Although ageing Romania reached the finals with ease, any thoughts of an impressive run at the tournament in France are likely to prove wildly optimistic.

Some of Iordanescu's key figures have featured little for their teams recently while others moved to smaller clubs in an attempt to play regularly and it is a worrying sign of the standard of the new generation.

Romania, under Iordanescu, have yet to be tested against top opposition in a competitive match as they claimed their ticket from a qualifying group that included average teams like Hungary, Finland, Faroe Islands and Greece.

Previous tournaments:

Romania have reached the finals on four previous occasions. Their best performance came in 2000 when they reached the quarter-finals after recording their only win (3-2 over England) in a match in the finals.

Romania's memorable 3-2 World Cup win over Argentina in the round of 16 in 1994 was once hailed as the greatest day in the country after the fall of communism in 1989.

1984 group stage; 1996 group stage; 2000 quarter-finals; 2008 group stage.

William Hill odds to win Euro 2016:

125/1 (Compiled by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Ken Ferris)