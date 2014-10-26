Oct 26 Romania named two uncapped players, including teenager George Puscas, in their squad for the Euro 2016 qualifier against Northern Ireland and the friendly against Denmark next month, the country's football federation (FRF) said.

The 18-year-old striker impressed for Inter Milan's youth team, scoring 14 goals in six matches this season though he was yet to make the senior team debut.

Puscas, however, is not the youngest player to make the Romania squad. In May, Viitorul Constanta defender Cristian Manea played 90 minutes in their 1-0 win over Albania in a friendly at the age of 16.

Romania named 14 overseas-based players, including Volyn Lutsk midfielder Eric Bicfalvi, who was also called up for the first time. The squad will be completed with home-based players after next weekend's matches in the domestic championship.

Romania are expected to appoint Anghel Iordanescu as head coach at the FRF's executive committee meeting on Monday after he was nominated for the post by federation president Razvan Burleanu.

The search for a new coach began last week when Victor Piturca quit after agreeing to join Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad on a lucrative contract.

Under Piturca, Romania made a solid start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign and are second in Group F with seven points from three matches, two behind surprise leaders Northern Ireland. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)