BUCHAREST Aug 28 Romania coach Anghel Iordanescu omitted three players when he announced his squad on Friday for next month's Euro 2016 qualifiers against Hungary and Greece.

Midfielder Cristian Tanase and strike pair Ciprian Marica and Bogdan Stancu are the trio left out.

Genclerbirligi's Stancu is injured while Tianjin Teda's Tanase and experienced Konyaspor forward Marica, who has scored 25 goals in 70 internationals, are deemed to be short of match practice.

Iordanescu will add several home-based players on Sunday for the visit of Hungary on Sept. 4, the Danube derby with a politically-charged backdrop, and the home match against Greece three days later.

Unbeaten Romania top Group F with 14 points from six matches followed by Northern Ireland on 13 and Hungary on 11.

The top two qualify for the finals along with the best third-placed side.