BUCHAREST, Sept 6 France stayed top of Euro 2012 Group D qualifying after drawing 0-0 with Romania on Tuesday.

Les Bleus now have 17 points from eight matches and can seal their place in next year's finals when they host Albania and Bosnia in October.

Romania, who have 12 points along with Belarus, still retain outside hopes of finishing in second position.

Bosnia have 16 points from eight games. (Reporting by Radu Marinas, editing by Tony Jimenez)