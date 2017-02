BUCHAREST Oct 7 Romania's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2012 vanished when they were twice pegged back in a 2-2 draw at home to Belarus in Group D on Friday.

Adrian Mutu opened the scoring from close range in the 19th minute but the visitors equalised on the stroke of halftime when the hosts lost possession in their half and Sergei Kornilenko took advantage to score.

Mutu grabbed his second goal when he converted a 51st-minute penalty, only to see Belarus level again through Stanislav Dragun with eight minutes to go.

"We must not complain. We need to get back to work for the next qualifying campaign," Mutu told state television TVR1.

Romania have 13 points with one game to go. Belarus have finished their campaign and have the same number of points. (Reporting by Radu Marinas, editing by Tony Jimenez)