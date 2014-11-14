BUCHAREST Nov 14 Romania outclassed Northern Ireland 2-0 with defender Paul Papp scoring twice in five minutes in the second half as they moved above their opponents to top Euro 2016 qualifying Group F at the National Arena on Friday.

Romania struggled to convert their dominance into goals in the first half as they wasted a couple of chances with veteran Lucian Sanmartean again pulling the strings in midfield.

But right back Papp lashed an unstoppable left-foot shot into the top corner for his second international goal after the visitors failed to clear a cross from Romania captain Razvan Rat in the 74th minute.

Five minutes later, Papp gave Irish keeper Roy Carroll no chance with a brilliant header following a precise cross from Lucian Sanmartean.

Unbeaten Romania top the standings with 10 points from four matches, followed by Northern Ireland on nine. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)