BUCHAREST, March 29 Romania continued their impressive run but were well short of their scintillating best as a Claudiu Keseru goal earned them a laboured 1-0 victory over Group F underdogs Faroe Islands in their Euro 2016 qualifier in Ploiesti on Sunday.

The victory ensured Anghel Iordanescu's men top their table with 13 points from five matches, one clear of Northern Ireland, who beat Finland 2-1 on Sunday.

Faroe Islands keeper Gunnar Nielsen was beaten in the 21st minute when Alexandru Maxim's deflected free-kick hit the post and Keseru reacted quickly to slam home the rebound -- his fourth goal in as many internationals.

Nielsen produced a couple of good saves after the break as his team mates defended doggedly to stay in the game.

Maxim came closest to scoring a second in front of Romania's vociferous fans at the Ilie Oana stadium nine minutes from time and Keseru sent a curling free kick just wide of the post.

Against the run of play, the visitors almost snatched a dramatic equaliser when keeper Costel Pantilimon made a brilliant save to deny Joan Edmundsson in added time.

Faroe Islands, who beat Greece 1-0 in Athens in November after 34 successive competitive matches without a win, were forced to cope without some of their key players.

Captain Frodi Benjaminsen was not included in the squad after starting a new job as a prison guard earlier this week, fellow midfielder Hallur Hansson was suspended and defender Jonas Tor Naes was out with a shoulder injury. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ian Chadband)