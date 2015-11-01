Nov 1 Premier League champions Chelsea slumped to another defeat that puts manager Jose Mourinho under more pressure as the Portuguese struggles to find the answers to their dismal start.

Real Madrid and Barcelona kept up the pace at the top of La Liga, while Bayern Munich's record Bundesliga winning run was stopped at 10 in a goalless draw away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

ENGLAND

The pressure mounted on Jose Mourinho as Chelsea lost 3-1 at home to bitter rivals Liverpool with Philippe Coutinho scoring twice as the hosts lost their sixth Premier League game in 11.

Chelsea's third home league defeat this season left them in 15th place with 11 points from 11 games -- the worst ever start to a season by the reigning champions.

They are 14 points adrift of Manchester City who beat Norwich City 2-1 with a late Yaya Toure penalty to retain top spot on goal difference from Arsenal, who won 3-0 at Swansea City. Manchester United were held goalless at Crystal Palace.

SPAIN

Real Madrid and Barcelona took advantage of Atletico Madrid's stumble to surge three points clear as they beat Las Palmas 3-1 at home and won 2-0 at Getafe respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his eighth goal of the campaign, between strikes from Isco and Jese, in a comfortable win for a depleted Real over the promoted side at the Bernabeu.

Neymar stayed ahead of Ronaldo atop the scoring charts with his ninth of the season to make it 2-0 at Getafe, after Luis Suarez hit his eighth from a stunning assist by Sergi Roberto.

Real and Barca each have 24 points from 10 matches, with Real ahead on goal difference.

Celta Vigo climbed above Atletico, who conceded a late equaliser at Deportivo La Coruna, into third on 21 points after a breathtaking long-range effort from Pablo Hernandez sealed a 3-2 comeback win at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

GERMANY

Champions Bayern Munich's record-breaking Bundesliga run ground to halt when they drew 0-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt to drop their first points after a 10-game winning start.

The Bavarians, who failed to equal Tottenham Hotspur's 11-game winning start from 1960, are on 31 points, five ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who eased past Werder Bremen 3-1 away courtesy of two goals from improving Marco Reus.

Reus also scored twice last week and took his season's tally to seven.

VfL Wolfsburg reclaimed third place from Schalke 04, who drew 1-1 at home to promoted Ingolstadt, with a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen, though their opening goal from Nicklas Bendtner was clearly offside.

ITALY

Inter Milan beat AS Roma 1-0 to replace them at the top of Serie A thanks to a Gary Medel strike and Fiorentina joined Inter at the top on 24 points with a 4-1 win over Serie A debutants Frosinone.

Roma have 23 points while Napoli are fourth with 22 after they were held 0-0 at Genoa.

Champions Juventus are joint ninth with 15 points after beating neighbours Torino 2-1.

FRANCE

Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria volleyed the winner with 15 minutes left to give the champions a 1-0 success at Stade Rennes that extended their lead atop Ligue 1 to 10 points.

Di Maria scored with his left foot after Marco Verratti released Lucas Moura with a spectacular long-range pass and the Brazilian flicked the ball back to the onrushing Argentine.

Olympique Lyonnais are second after a 1-0 win at bottom side ES Troyes put them level on 22 points with Angers, who lost 1-0 at AS Monaco, and St Etienne, 3-0 winners over Stade de Reims.

Olympique Marseille continued their improvement with a 1-0 win at mid-table Nantes to move on to 15 points in 12th.

BELGIUM

Andy Najar scored twice as Anderlecht kept pace with Belgian league leaders Ghent following a 2-0 home win over Mouscron-Peruwelz on Sunday.

The result leaves Anderlecht in second on 29 points from 14 games this season, one behind defending champions Ghent, who won by the same scoreline at OH Leuven on Saturday.

The dismal start to the season continued for Standard Liege as they lost 1-0 at Sint Truiden, with the only goal of the game scored by Brazilian forward Edmilson Junior 10 minutes into the second half.

NETHERLANDS

Ajax Amsterdam's Viktor Fisher scored twice and set up three more goals in a 6-0 home win over Roda JC Kerkrade that took them three points clear in the Dutch league.

Ajax have 28 points ahead of Feyenoord, who lost 1-0 at ADO Den Haag, and remain four above champions PSV Eindhoven, who won a nine-goal thriller 6-3 at bottom side De Graafschap.

A comical own goal by Feyenoord's Sven van Beek scuppered the title challengers as his attempted volley to clear a headed ball flew into the net for the only goal after 69 minutes. (Editing by Ken Ferris)