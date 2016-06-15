LILLE, France, June 15 Slovakia deepened Russia's woes with classy first-half goals from Vladimir Weiss and Marek Hamsik in a tense 2-1 victory in Euro 2016 Group B on Wednesday.

Just 24 hours after UEFA told Russia it would be expelled from the tournament if their fans caused more crowd trouble, the Slovaks outplayed them for large parts of a match contested under a closed roof because of forecasts of heavy rain.

Slovakia, after losing their opening clash 2-1 to Wales, took the lead in the 32nd minute when midfielder Hamsik hit a superb long ball to Weiss who cut inside the left-hand side of the box and curled his shot inside the far post.

Just before halftime Hamsik picked up a short corner on the left and struck his own superb curling shot across the goal and inside the right hand post.

Russia made the last 10 minutes intense with a header from Denis Glushakov but the Slovaks survived, leaving Russia with a point from a draw with England at the weekend when their fans were involved in violent clashes with opposition supporters. (Writing by Adrian Warner; editing by Ken Ferris)