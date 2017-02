MOSCOW, April 30 Dick Advocaat will quit as Russia coach after Euro 2012, the Dutchman said on Monday.

"It's true that I will leave my job after the European championship," the 64-year-old told local media without going into the details.

"I don't want to name the reason just yet but one thing I can say for sure -- it's not because of money."

Advocaat, who succeeded Dutch compatriot Guus Hiddink as Russia boss after signing a two-year contract with the Russian FA in May 2010, had an option to extend his deal for another two years following June's Euro 2012 finals. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Mark Meadows)