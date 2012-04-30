(adds Advocaat, Fursenko quotes)
MOSCOW, April 30 Dick Advocaat will quit as
Russia coach and has agreed to join PSV Eindhoven after Euro
2012, the Dutchman said on Monday.
"It's true that I will leave my job after the European
championship," the 64-year-old, who had replaced compatriot Guus
Hiddink following Russia's failure to qualify for the 2010 World
Cup, told local media.
"I don't want to give the reason just yet but one thing I
can say for sure - it's not because of money."
Advocaat said he had agreed to join his former club PSV,
whom he led to the Dutch title in 1997, following June's Euros.
"I have reached a verbal agreement to coach PSV, all we need
now is to sign a formal contract," he was quoted as saying by
Dutch media.
Advocaat has also had spells as manager of Netherlands, the
UAE and South Korea as well as successful stints at club level
with the likes of Glasgow Rangers as well as PSV.
FURSENKO OFFER
Russian FA chief Sergei Fursenko, who worked with Advocaat
at Zenit St Petersburg, persuaded the Dutchman to quit his job
as Belgium coach after just six months by offering him a
two-year contract with an option to extend it for another two
years.
In 2006, then Zenit president Fursenko hired Advocaat and in
his first full season he steered the club to their first
national title in nearly a quarter of a century, becoming the
first foreign coach to achieve the feat.
In 2008, he led the side to victory in the UEFA Cup.
Local media reported that the relationship between the pair
had cooled in recent months, prompting Advocaat to leave on his
own rather than being forced to do so.
Reports said Advocaat wanted to sign a new deal before the
Euros while Fursenko preferred to wait and would only offer a
new contract if Russia reached the quarter-finals in Poland and
Ukraine after reaching the last four at Euro 2008 under Hiddink.
"During the negotiations with Dick Advocaat (the Russian FA)
had offered to prolong his contract after Euro 2012," Fursenko
told the FA's website (www.rfs.ru).
"At the same time, the coach had a right to make his own
decision before the start of the Euros. Dick chose to exercise
his right. We respect his decision."
Reports also said Fursenko would likely to hire a Russian
coach this time, with Russia under-23 boss Nikolai Pisarev being
mentioned as a front-runner for the job.
