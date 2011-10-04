MOSCOW Oct 4 Russia coach Dick Advocaat will
allow his players to go on a drinking binge next week if they
qualify for the Euro 2012 finals.
"(Next) Tuesday evening they can drink as much as they
want," the Dutchman told reporters on Tuesday ahead of the
decisive Group B qualifier in Slovakia on Friday.
Russia (17 points), who lead second-placed Ireland by two
points with Armenia and Slovakia a further point adrift, then
host last-placed Andorra in their final match next Tuesday.
Two years ago, the Russian media accused some of the
national squad of drinking and smoking a hookah pipe ahead of a
2010 World Cup playoff second-leg tie in Slovenia.
After winning the first leg 2-1 in Moscow, the Russians,
then led by Advocaat's compatriot Guus Hiddink, were eliminated
on away goals after losing the return match 1-0 in Maribor.
The players vigorously denied the accusations with the
Berezutsky brothers, Vasily and Alexei, taking their battle to
court in order to clear their names.
Asked on Tuesday if the team would be allowed to smoke a
hookah pipe ahead of the Slovakia match, Advocaat quipped: "They
could smoke it next week (after playing Andorra). Then, they
could also drink what they want, I wouldn't mind."
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by John O'Brien; To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more soccer click on