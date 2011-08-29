MOSCOW Aug 29 Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeyev will miss next month's Euro 2012 qualifiers against Macedonia and Ireland after suffering a serious knee injury in a league match on Sunday, his club CSKA Moscow said Monday.

Akinfeyev, who has been Russia's first choice since 2005, damaged meniscus and cruciate ligaments in his left knee following a collision with Brazilian striker Welliton in a heated Moscow derby against Spartak.

CSKA said on their website (www.pfc-cska.com) that he would undergo another medical in Germany in the next few days to reveal the exact extent of his injury amid fears that he could be out for several months.

The 25-year-old underwent surgery on the same knee and was sidelined for more than six months after he tore ligaments four years ago.

Russia coach Dick Advocaat has already called up Dynamo Moscow keeper Anton Shunin as a replacement for the home games against Macedonia on Sept. 2 and Ireland four days later.